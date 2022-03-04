IPU CET 2022 Registration Begins At Ipu.ac.in; Here's How To Apply

  • Home
IPU CET 2022: The IPU CET application forms 2022 are available at the official website-- ipu.ac.in.

Education | Edited by rashi.hardaha | Updated: Mar 4, 2022 3:22 pm IST | Source: Careers360

The IPU CET will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode.
Image credit: Shutterstock

IPU CET 2022: The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) has started the registration process for the Common Entrance Test (CET) 2022. The IPU CET application forms 2022 for various undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programmes are available at the official website-- ipu.ac.in.

To apply for the test, candidates will have to pay Rs 1200 as an application fee. The IPU CET will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode.

The selection will be made based on the candidate’s merit in the test.

IPU CET 2022: How To Apply

  • Visit the official website - ipu.ac.in.
  • Under ‘Admissions 2022-23’ option, click on the ‘Apply Online’ link.
  • Click on the ‘Registration 20220’ link.
  • Register for IPU CET with required information.
  • Upload required documents.
  • Pay the WBJEE 2022 application fee.
  • Submit the application form of IPU CET.
Indraprastha University Common Entrance Test
