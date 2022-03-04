IPU CET 2022 Registration Begins At Ipu.ac.in; Here's How To Apply

Image credit: Shutterstock The IPU CET will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode.

IPU CET 2022: The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) has started the registration process for the Common Entrance Test (CET) 2022. The IPU CET application forms 2022 for various undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programmes are available at the official website-- ipu.ac.in.

Recommended: Check your Admission chances in IPU Engineering Colleges based on your JEE Rank. Click Here

To apply for the test, candidates will have to pay Rs 1200 as an application fee. The IPU CET will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode.

The selection will be made based on the candidate’s merit in the test.

IPU CET 2022: How To Apply