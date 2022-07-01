Image credit: Shutterstock IP University Counselling 2022 begins

The Guru Govind Singh Indraprastha University, or IP University, has started the online counselling process for IPU CET 2022 qualified candidates. Candidates who have qualified IPU CET 2022 can register for the counselling process from today, July 1. The IPU CET counselling application will close on July 11 (11:50 pm). Eligible candidates will be required to pay the counselling participation fee of Rs 1,000 while doing registration.

According to an official notification, the counselling process is being conducted by the university for a total of 35 academic programmes. Out of the total 35 programmes, 31 programmes are based on the university conducted entrance tests -- IPU CET 2022. While four programmes are based on the national level tests. The national level test are CLAT UG 2022 for LLB, CLAT PG 2022 for LLM, CAT 2021 and CMAT 2022 for MBA and NIMCET 2022 for MCA.

GGSIPU conducts Common Entrance Test, or IPU CET, every year to provide admission to aspirants seeking admission in its various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. This year the university is providing admission in 35 courses for the academic year 2022-23.

It should be noted that the candidates of four national level tests who could not submit the mandatory application fees of Rs 1,200 as yet can also submit it along with the counselling participation fees. Candidates can check the detailed counselling schedule available on the official website of the IP University at ipu.ac.in and ipu.admissions.nic.in.

IPU CET 2022 Counselling Schedule

Events Important Dates Registration date for IPU CET 2022 aspirants July 1 to July 11, 2022 (11:50 pm) Payment of counselling participation fee July 1 to July 11, 2022 (11:50 pm) Online verification of documents July 5 to July 12, 2022 (11:50 pm)



Candidates should note that the enrollment for counselling and submission of counselling fees for MCA admission (through NIMCET and CET 2022) will begin on July 7. While the counselling date for other courses will remain the same.