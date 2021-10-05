IPU CET 2021 Result Declared; Direct Link

IPU CET 2021 result declared on ipu.ac.in

The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) has released the results for Common Entrance Test (IPU CET 2021). Students who appeared for the examination can check their results on the official website-ipu.ac.in.

IPU CET 2021 Result: Direct Link

IPU CET results for B.Com Honors, BJMC, BBA, BCA, and B.Ed courses have been declared today, October 5.

IP University concluded the admission process for various Undergraduate (UG) courses like BJMC, B Ed, BBA and BCA and others on August 28 and 29.

IPU CET 2021 Result: How To Check

Visit the official website of IP University- ipu.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the "CET Result 2021" link

Candidates will be redirected to a new page

A list of course code and subjects will appear on the screen, select the desired course

IPU CET 2021 result would appear on the screen in a PDF format

Students can check their name, roll number, application number, secure marks, and the rank

Take a print out of the result PDF for future reference

Students who have qualified the exam will be eligible to appear for the IPU counselling 2021. However, no official date has been announced, students must keep checking the official website for the admission updates.

Students appear for IP University CET to get admission into various undergraduate and postgraduate courses offered by Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. The admission in IP University depends upon the ranks and scores secured by the students in IPU CET.