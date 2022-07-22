  • Home
IPU BBA Result 2022 Declared; Direct Link, Cut Off Marks

The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) has declared the Indraprastha University Common Entrance Test (IPU CET) 2022 result for BBA programme.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Jul 22, 2022 10:30 pm IST

IPU BBA Result 2022 Declared; Direct Link, Cut Off Marks
IPU CET BBA Result 2022
New Delhi:

The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) has declared the Indraprastha University Common Entrance Test (IPU CET) 2022 result for BBA programme. Students who appeared for the IPU CET BBA entrance examination can check their results on the official website -- ipu.ac.in. As many as 19,780 candidates qualified for admission to IPU BBA and allied courses.

IP University conducted the online computer based test (CBT) on June 23, 2022. The university has released the IPU CET BBA merit list consisting the participation ID, application number and name of applicants shortlisted for the counselling process. Candidates can search their name in the IPU CET result PDF by using shortcut (ctrl+f) key.

IPU CET BBA Result 2022: How To Check

  1. Visit the official website of IP University -- ipu.ac.in
  2. On the homepage, click on the "CET Result 2022" link
  3. Select the 'CET Code-125 : BBA' PDF and merit list will be displayed
  4. Check IPU CET BBA result and download it
  5. Print a copy for future reference.

Direct Link: IPU CET BBA Result 2022

IPU CET BBA 2022 Cut Off Marks

Course

Name Of Institution

Cut Off Marks

BBA

Maharaja Surajmal Institute

22-279

BBA

Jagan Institute of Management Studies- Rohini

531-853

BBA

Jagannath International Management School

543-779

BBA

Maharaja Agrasen Institute of Management Studies

73-349

BBA (Banking & Insurance)

Maharaja Surajmal Institute

19-188

Candidates who have qualified the exam will be eligible to appear for the IPU counselling 2022. However, no official date has been announced, students must keep checking the official website for the admission updates.

