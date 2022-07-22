IPU BBA Result 2022 Declared; Direct Link, Cut Off Marks
The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) has declared the Indraprastha University Common Entrance Test (IPU CET) 2022 result for BBA programme.
Which Industries Have Been Affected In Covid-19 And How Does That Impact Career Planning? Read More
The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) has declared the Indraprastha University Common Entrance Test (IPU CET) 2022 result for BBA programme. Students who appeared for the IPU CET BBA entrance examination can check their results on the official website -- ipu.ac.in. As many as 19,780 candidates qualified for admission to IPU BBA and allied courses.
ALERT XII Board exams over? Start and Submit APPLICATIONS to TOP colleges HERE
IP University conducted the online computer based test (CBT) on June 23, 2022. The university has released the IPU CET BBA merit list consisting the participation ID, application number and name of applicants shortlisted for the counselling process. Candidates can search their name in the IPU CET result PDF by using shortcut (ctrl+f) key.
IPU CET BBA Result 2022: How To Check
- Visit the official website of IP University -- ipu.ac.in
- On the homepage, click on the "CET Result 2022" link
- Select the 'CET Code-125 : BBA' PDF and merit list will be displayed
- Check IPU CET BBA result and download it
- Print a copy for future reference.
Direct Link: IPU CET BBA Result 2022
IPU CET BBA 2022 Cut Off Marks
Course
Name Of Institution
Cut Off Marks
BBA
Maharaja Surajmal Institute
22-279
BBA
Jagan Institute of Management Studies- Rohini
531-853
BBA
Jagannath International Management School
543-779
BBA
Maharaja Agrasen Institute of Management Studies
73-349
BBA (Banking & Insurance)
Maharaja Surajmal Institute
19-188
Candidates who have qualified the exam will be eligible to appear for the IPU counselling 2022. However, no official date has been announced, students must keep checking the official website for the admission updates.