  • Home
  • Education
  • IPU Admission: Register For Special Offline Counselling By January 6

IPU Admission: Register For Special Offline Counselling By January 6

IPU Admission 2020: The university has opened the online registration window for special offline counselling. Candidates can register online till January 6 and the offline counselling process is scheduled to start from January 7.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jan 5, 2021 6:01 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

IP University Begins Registration For Second Round Of Spot Counselling
IP University To Start Second Round Of Spot Counselling; Registration Begins Tomorrow
IP University Extends Registration Dates For Spot Round Counselling
IPU Admission 2020: Online Registration For Spot Round Counselling Begins
IPU Launches 'First-Of-Its-Kind' Course In Fire And Safety Audit To Train Firefighting Professionals
IP University To Launch New Programme On Fire And Life Safety Audit
IPU Admission: Register For Special Offline Counselling By January 6
IPU Admission: Register For Special Offline Counselling By January 6
New Delhi:

The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU), commonly known as IP University, has opened the online registration window for special offline IPU 2020 counselling. The online registration window for the special IPU offline counselling has been opened as a final opportunity to the non-admitted candidates of the common entrance tests and national level examinations.

Candidates seeking admission to the undergraduate and postgraduate programmes at the university can register online till January 6. However, the IPU special offline counselling will be held programme-wise at the GGSIPU campus from January 7 on the basis of registered data of willing candidates.

“Willing candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification in this regard uploaded on the counselling website www.ipu.admissions.nic.in and register online accordingly to avail another chance of admissions,” an IP University statement read.

IP University Special Offline Counselling 2020 - Steps To Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website www.ipu.ac.in or www.ipu.admissions.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the notification giving the direct link for special offline counselling registration

Step 3: Select the relevant course option from the list of courses going through the counselling procedure

Step 4: On the next window, insert login credentials including CET application number, password and the security pin

Step 5: Sign in apply accordingly for the special offline counselling

Click here for more Education News
Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi ipu admission
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
SNAP 2020 Test Tomorrow; Check Exam Day Guidelines
SNAP 2020 Test Tomorrow; Check Exam Day Guidelines
Educators Must Adopt Creative Methods To Engage Children In Mathematics: Vice President At IMSc
Educators Must Adopt Creative Methods To Engage Children In Mathematics: Vice President At IMSc
IIT Kanpur-La Trobe University Research Academy Appoints First Director
IIT Kanpur-La Trobe University Research Academy Appoints First Director
KEA PGCET 2020 Second, Final Counselling Schedule Released; Details Here
KEA PGCET 2020 Second, Final Counselling Schedule Released; Details Here
XAT 2021: XLRI Releases Response Sheets For MBA Entrance Exam
XAT 2021: XLRI Releases Response Sheets For MBA Entrance Exam
.......................... Advertisement ..........................