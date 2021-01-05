IPU Admission: Register For Special Offline Counselling By January 6

The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU), commonly known as IP University, has opened the online registration window for special offline IPU 2020 counselling. The online registration window for the special IPU offline counselling has been opened as a final opportunity to the non-admitted candidates of the common entrance tests and national level examinations.

Candidates seeking admission to the undergraduate and postgraduate programmes at the university can register online till January 6. However, the IPU special offline counselling will be held programme-wise at the GGSIPU campus from January 7 on the basis of registered data of willing candidates.

“Willing candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification in this regard uploaded on the counselling website www.ipu.admissions.nic.in and register online accordingly to avail another chance of admissions,” an IP University statement read.

IP University Special Offline Counselling 2020 - Steps To Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website www.ipu.ac.in or www.ipu.admissions.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the notification giving the direct link for special offline counselling registration

Step 3: Select the relevant course option from the list of courses going through the counselling procedure

Step 4: On the next window, insert login credentials including CET application number, password and the security pin

Step 5: Sign in apply accordingly for the special offline counselling