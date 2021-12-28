IPU Admission 2021: Special Round Counselling Registration Begins Today

Image credit: Shutterstock The registration facility will be available till December 29 (representational)

IP University Admission 2021: Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, or IP University will begin registrations for the special round of counseling today, December 28. The registration facility will be available till December 29.

The special round of counselling will be for BArch, MBA, MCA, LLM, BCA, MBA (IT), BA-LLB/BBA-LLB, BEd, BBA, BA (JMC), MHMCT, and BCom (honours) courses.

All eligible candidates, except for those who have already taken admission to a programme or candidates whose names appeared in the round 2 spot counselling allotment list can apply for the special round of offline counselling.

“IP University is going to initiate online registration process for Special Round of Offline Counselling from 28 th December 2021 to 29 th December 2021 for vacant seats in various programmes. Online registeration fee for the purpose is Rs two thousand. The Special Round of Offline Counselling for vacant seats of following programmes will be conducted at the Dwarka campus of the University – B. Arch, MBA, MCA, LLM, BCA, MBA(IT), BALLB/BBA LLB, BEd, BBA, BA(JMC), BHMCT and B Com(H),” the university had earlier said.

Candidates can visit ipu.ac.in and ipu.admissions.nic.in for more details regarding the counseling process.

Programme-wise vacant seats data will be released on both the websites on December 29, 2021, the university said.