  • Home
  • Education
  • IPU Admission 2021: Special Round Counselling Registration Begins Today

IPU Admission 2021: Special Round Counselling Registration Begins Today

IP University Admission 2021: Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, or IP University will begin registrations for the special round of counseling today, December 28.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Dec 28, 2021 11:57 am IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

IP University Admission 2021: Special Round Of Counselling From Dec 28
Indraprastha University Starts E-Magazine For Disabled Persons
Newly Constructed East Campus Of GGSIPU To Be Functional This Year
IP University Invites Applications For AICTE Fellowship
IP University Releases Admit Card For UG Courses
IP University Releases CET Schedule For Admission To UG Courses
IPU Admission 2021: Special Round Counselling Registration Begins Today
The registration facility will be available till December 29 (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock

IP University Admission 2021: Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, or IP University will begin registrations for the special round of counseling today, December 28. The registration facility will be available till December 29.

ALERT XII Board exams over? Start and Submit APPLICATIONS to TOP colleges HERE

The special round of counselling will be for BArch, MBA, MCA, LLM, BCA, MBA (IT), BA-LLB/BBA-LLB, BEd, BBA, BA (JMC), MHMCT, and BCom (honours) courses.

All eligible candidates, except for those who have already taken admission to a programme or candidates whose names appeared in the round 2 spot counselling allotment list can apply for the special round of offline counselling.

“IP University is going to initiate online registration process for Special Round of Offline Counselling from 28 th December 2021 to 29 th December 2021 for vacant seats in various programmes. Online registeration fee for the purpose is Rs two thousand. The Special Round of Offline Counselling for vacant seats of following programmes will be conducted at the Dwarka campus of the University – B. Arch, MBA, MCA, LLM, BCA, MBA(IT), BALLB/BBA LLB, BEd, BBA, BA(JMC), BHMCT and B Com(H),” the university had earlier said.

Candidates can visit ipu.ac.in and ipu.admissions.nic.in for more details regarding the counseling process.

Programme-wise vacant seats data will be released on both the websites on December 29, 2021, the university said.

Click here for more Education News
Education News IP University admission
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: Registration For PM Modi’s Event Begins Today
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: Registration For PM Modi’s Event Begins Today
PM Modi To Attend IIT Kanpur’s 54th Convocation As Chief Guest Today
PM Modi To Attend IIT Kanpur’s 54th Convocation As Chief Guest Today
AIIMS BSc Nursing 2021 Entrance Test Today; Instructions, Last-Minute Checklist
AIIMS BSc Nursing 2021 Entrance Test Today; Instructions, Last-Minute Checklist
PM Modi To Lay Foundation Stone Of AIIMS In Haldwani On December 30: Uttarakhand CM
PM Modi To Lay Foundation Stone Of AIIMS In Haldwani On December 30: Uttarakhand CM
AIIMS BSc Nursing 2021 Exam Tomorrow: Covid-19, Important Exam Day Guidelines
AIIMS BSc Nursing 2021 Exam Tomorrow: Covid-19, Important Exam Day Guidelines
.......................... Advertisement ..........................