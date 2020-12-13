IPU Admission 2020: Online Registration For Spot Round Counselling Begins

IP University begins registration for spot round counselling

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (IPU) has started online registration for spot round counselling for the (2020-23) graduate courses today December 13 . The counselling round will be held for admission into programmes based on entrance tests including BTech, LLB, BA(JMC), BBA, BCA and BEd. The last date for registration is December 15. The aspirants may refer to the official IP University website ipu.ac.in and ipu.admissions.nic.in to register themselves for counselling.

All the candidates including those belonging to reserved categories are allowed to take part in the counselling.

Process To Register For Counselling

Candidates will have to pay Rs 1,000 as the counselling fee.

Candidates will receive their login details on their registered email id.

Follow the instructions and complete the registration process by uploading required documents including Class 10 and 12 marksheet, identity proof and migration certificate.

Fill up the choice of colleges for seat allotment. The choices can be modified after the first round of counselling.

Documents Required

IPU CET 2020 admit card

IPU CET 2020 rank card

Class 10 mark sheet and Certificates

Class 12 mark sheet and Certificates

IPU CET 2020 registration slip

Category Certificate (duly attested)

Character Certificate

2 identical photographs

Provisional seat allotment letter

The seat allotment into colleges will be done on the basis of merit, category and choices filled by the candidates. After each round of the counselling a merit list will be published on the website. The selected candidates will have to take print out of the allotment letter and freeze their seat.

The aspirants can contact the University’s helpdesk at 011-25302167 or email at pro@ipu.ac.in or ggsipu.pr@rediffmail.com.