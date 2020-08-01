IPU Admission 2020: Application Deadline Extended

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, or GGSIPU, Dwarka, has extended the last date to submit the online application for admission to various programmes of the university till August 11, 2020. Candidates seeking admission to the university can apply online on the university’s website -- www.ipu.ac.in till August 11. The university will also make provision to correct the already filled-in GGSIPU application forms between August 12 and August 14, 2020.

An IPU statement issued in this regard said: “..in view of ongoing COVID-19 outbreak certain restrictions have been imposed by the Government of India/ NCT of Delhi, and therefore; in wake of the present unforeseen circumstances, it is informed to all candidates desirous to fill the Online Application Forms for admission in various programmes (as per the details in the Admission Brochure uploaded on University Website) that the date for Online Submission of Application Forms for all the programmes has been extended by the University till August 11, 2020.”

“The candidates desirous to seek admission in GGSIP University are hereby advised to kindly ensure that they fill and submit the Online Application Form at the earliest,” the statement read.

IPU has also provided helpline numbers to enable the students to facilitate submitting the online GGSIPU application forms. Students seeking admission in the university can call at 9560313682 or 9971616992 for any queries relating to admission. The IPU statement issued in this regard also mentions the contact number of the University Public Relations Officer, 7291872201.