IPU Announces CET Results For Three Programmes

The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (IP University) in Delhi has announced IPU CET 2020 result 2020 for three programmes. Candidates who took the IPU Common Entrance Test (IPU CET) for BBA, BCom and MPhil programmes can check their results at ipu.ac.in. IPU CET results 2020 have been published in the form of PDF files. Candidates seeking admission to the university will be able to check their qualifying status and ranks in the result documents.

The IPU CET BCom results, IPU CET BBA results and IPU CET MPhil results have mention of candidates’ name, roll numbers of the candidates, details of the programme and ranks secured by the candidates.

IPU CET BCom Results -- Direct Link

IPU CET BBA Results 2020 -- Direct Link

IPU CET MPhil Results -- Direct Link

IPU BCom CET 2020 was held on September 11. The university has released a merit list of 8,081 candidates. Nikita Sharma from outside Delhi has been placed in Rank 1. Of the total, 3,389 candidates on the merit list are women in the IPU CET BCom merit list.

The university conducted the IPU BBA CET test on September 14. As many as 20,513 candidates have been shortlisted for BBA and allied programmes at the university. Of the total number, 7507 are women. Ansh Gujral has been placed at Rank 1.

MPhil exam held on September 13 and IPU has issued a merit list of 74 candidates with Aditi Pradhan from within Delhi at the top. Just eight candidates on the merit list were from outside Delhi.