Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021 will be held virtually and the date is yet to be announced. This will be the fourth edition of the event.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Mar 15, 2021 10:17 am IST | Source: Careers360

<i>Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021</i>: Over 10.39 Lakh Students Register To Interact With PM Modi
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021 will be held later this month. The date is yet to be announced
New Delhi:

Registration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021 ended yesterday and over 10.39 lakh students have registered for the event. The interactive session, hosted by PM Modi, will also include teachers and parents this year. Over 2.62 lakh teachers and over 93,000 parents have also registered.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021 will be held virtually and the date is yet to be announced. This will be the fourth edition of the event. The initiative was launched in 2018.

During Pariksha Pe Charcha, PM Modi interacts with students and answers their questions. Students are given a chance to discuss their fears and concerns with the Prime Minister.

"Pariksha Pe Charcha is the event closest to my heart. Thousands of schools from the entire country participate in this and I feel how the youth of the country think and what they want to do," PM Modi said during last year’s interaction.

Winners of the PPC 2021 contest will get an opportunity to participate in the virtual event along with the Prime Minister. They will receive certificates of appreciation and Pariksha Pe Charcha kits.

A small group of students from among the winners will directly interact with PM Modi and ask him questions.

