IP University: 'Society and Media’ Ranks Among Best Online Courses Worldwide

IP University’s ‘Society and Media’ Ranks Among Best Online Courses Worldwide

IP University’s ‘Society and Media’ SWAYAM MOOCs course, sponsored by the University Grants Commission (UGC), has been ranked among the top 100 courses worldwide in the ‘best online course of all time’ category by Class Central, an independent MOOCs courses aggregator.

The IP University’s course made it to the final list after competing with more than 15,000 Online MOOCs courses belonging to more than 100 world-renowned institutions.

The IP University’s course is the only Media related course in the list of top 100 courses released by the website. The 2020 rankings are based on the reviews of more than 1.25 lakh online learners.

The IP University’s course stands tall alongside the courses belonging to some of the top universities of the world such as MIT, Harvard, Stanford, Cardiff, Yale, Cornell, Princeton, Monash, Tel Aviv, Tsinghua, Wharton School among others.

The IP University’s course is currently in its second run on the SWAYAM platform which functions under the aegis of the Ministry of Education, Government of India. The IP University’s course was launched in 2019 on the platform.

Dr. Durgesh Tripathi, Assistant Professor of University School of Mass Communication of the university is the course coordinator for this course.

Class Central has been releasing the rankings of the best online courses of all time from 2016 onwards. The website has more than 2 million registered users and attracts around 40 million unique visitors each year.