Manish Sisodia inspects IP University's new campus; says new campus will provide "world-class higher education

Manish Sisodia announced that Delhi will soon get another new university campus of IP University. While inspecting the last phase of the construction of the Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU), or IP University, the Delhi Education Minister said that the “cutting-edge facility” shall provide 2,400 students with world-class higher education. Earlier the university announced the launch of three new schools at IP University -- School of Liberal Arts, School of Film Making and School of Fire and Industrial Safety.

Manish Sisodia who is also the Deputy Chief Minister in a social media post said: “Delhi will soon get another brand new University campus under the leadership of CM Arvind Kejriwal - IP University’s East Delhi campus.”

“Inspected the last phase of its construction today. This cutting edge facility shall provide 2400 students with world-class higher education,” he added.

In addition to 13 schools of studies offering programmes of study on the campus, one school namely School of Medicine and Para Medical Health Sciences is being maintained for providing leadership role to the programmes conducted under the School, at the affiliated institutions, a statement on the IP University website said.

In all, it added, the university has 111 affiliated institutes; of these, 87 are self-financed and 24 are owned and managed by the government of NCT of Delhi and Government of India. In these affiliated institutions, 176 academic programmes are being conducted with an intake of over 28,000 students with a total university strength of over 93,000.