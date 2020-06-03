IP University Withdraws Tentative Exam Schedule After Protests

Image credit: Shutterstock IP University withdraws exam schedule

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, or IP University, Delhi, has withdrawn the tentative schedule for undergraduate, postgraduate exams. The university had decided to conduct exams from June 20 onwards and released a tentative schedule on June 2 and withdrew it the same day. IP University’s tentative exam schedule was released even though the Ministry of Home Affairs had said that “a decision on the re-opening of these institutions will be taken in the month of July”. The university said that a decision on the new schedule will be taken in “due course of time”. Students of IP University had taken to social media to express their anger at the university’s decision to conduct exams even as COVID-19 cases have been on the surge.

IP University, in an official notification released on Tuesday, said: “The proposed draft tentative date sheet uploaded today for conduct of exams in June/July 2020 stands withdrawn immediately. The revised plan for examination schedule shall be uploaded in due course of time with reasonable sufficient timeline.”

IP University had released schedule for final year LLB, BTech (Theory), MPhil (English), BA (Economics), BA (English), MEd, Post Graduate Diploma in Security Management (PGDSM), Bachelor of Physiotherapy, (BPT), Bachelor in Prosthetics and Orthotics, or (BPO), and Bachelor of Occupational Therapy (BOT) exams. The tentative schedule had exams starting from June 20. The university had also released a revised academic calendar on May 18 which had stated that exams will be held on June 20 onwards.