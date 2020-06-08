  • Home
  • Education
  • IP University Wins Research Project Worth 2.5 Crore

IP University Wins Research Project Worth 2.5 Crore

The project from the UK Research and Innovation, under the UK Research and Innovation, is the biggest one in terms of funds that any school of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, or IP University, has received.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jun 8, 2020 5:02 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

IP University Withdraws Tentative Exam Schedule After Protests
IP University Announces Proposed Schedule For End-Term Exams From June 20
Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University To Set Up Centre For Robotic Process Automation
IP University To Hold Webinar On Inclusion Of Disabled Students During COVID - 19
COVID-19: IIT Guwahati Startup Develops Mobile App For Contactless Air Travel
BITS HD Application Dates Extended Till June 15, Exam On August 6 And 8
IP University Wins Research Project Worth 2.5 Crore
IP University Wins Research Project Worth 2.5 Crore
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The University School of Bio-Technology (USBT), Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, or IP University, has won an international research project worth about Rs 2.5 crore. The project, according to Prof. N Raghuram of USBT, is from the UK Research and Innovation, a department of the United Kingdom government, and under the Global Challenges Research Fund for the South Asian Nitrogen Hub with the Centre for Ecology and Hydrology, United Kingdom.

According to the IP University statement, this is the first time that a research project of worth such a large amount has been granted to any school of the university.

“It will definitely boost-up the culture of research in the university,” Prof. Raghuram of USBT said in a statement.

According to the official release, USBT is one of the “front-ranking centres of the university as far as research and innovation is concerned.” The school has won a number of national and international research grants in the past.

Click here for more Education News
Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Utricularia Kamarudeenii: Carnivorous Plant Found In Kerala Named After Environmentalist
Utricularia Kamarudeenii: Carnivorous Plant Found In Kerala Named After Environmentalist
COVID-19: HRD Minister Announces Meeting Of State Education Secretaries
COVID-19: HRD Minister Announces Meeting Of State Education Secretaries
COVID-19: IIT Guwahati Startup Develops Mobile App For Contactless Air Travel
COVID-19: IIT Guwahati Startup Develops Mobile App For Contactless Air Travel
Punjab Technical University Asks Final-year Students To Choose Offline Or Online Exam
Punjab Technical University Asks Final-year Students To Choose Offline Or Online Exam
Karnataka PUC English Exam Date Announced: Class 12th Exam On June 18
Karnataka PUC English Exam Date Announced: Class 12th Exam On June 18
.......................... Advertisement ..........................