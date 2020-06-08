Image credit: Shutterstock IP University Wins Research Project Worth 2.5 Crore

The University School of Bio-Technology (USBT), Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, or IP University, has won an international research project worth about Rs 2.5 crore. The project, according to Prof. N Raghuram of USBT, is from the UK Research and Innovation, a department of the United Kingdom government, and under the Global Challenges Research Fund for the South Asian Nitrogen Hub with the Centre for Ecology and Hydrology, United Kingdom.

According to the IP University statement, this is the first time that a research project of worth such a large amount has been granted to any school of the university.

“It will definitely boost-up the culture of research in the university,” Prof. Raghuram of USBT said in a statement.

According to the official release, USBT is one of the “front-ranking centres of the university as far as research and innovation is concerned.” The school has won a number of national and international research grants in the past.