  • IP University Starts Three Postgraduate Diploma Programmes; Apply By November 22

IPU Admission 2020: Three new postgraduate diploma programmes have been introduced at the university for the academic session 2020-21. Students can apply for admission till November 22.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Nov 5, 2020 7:11 pm IST | Source: Careers360

IPU Admission 2020: 3 New PG Diploma Programmes Launched
New Delhi:

The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (IP University) has introduced three new postgraduate diploma programmes -- PG Diploma in Entrepreneurship and Start Up, PG Diploma in Equity Research and PG Diploma in Data Analytics -- from this academic session. The university will admit students to these PG Diploma programmes on the basis of marks obtained by them in the last qualifying examination. IPU has already started the application process for the three new PG Diploma programmes. The registration window will continue to remain open till November 22.

Details including application, eligibility, admission intake and syllabus are available on the university website -- www.ipu.ac.in. The university will not charge any application fee during the online application process, however, counselling participating fee of Rs 1,000 will be charged at the time of admission.

IPU New Programmes

IPU had also started two new undergraduate programmes -- BSc in Medical Technology Radiotherapy (BSc MTR) and Bsc in Medical Imaging Technology (BSc MIT) from this academic session. The classes for the new BSc in Medical Technology Radiotherapy will be held at Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute and Research Centre, Rohini and Bsc in Medical Imaging Technology classes will be held in Holy Family Hospital Okhla.

Click here for more Education News
Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi PG Diploma courses
