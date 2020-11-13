  • Home
  • Education
  • IP University Starts Registration For MCA Counselling; Register Till November 17

IP University Starts Registration For MCA Counselling; Register Till November 17

IP University Online Counselling 2020: The registration for counselling to MCA programmes in the university has started. IPU will begin the online document verification process from November 17 to November 20.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Nov 13, 2020 4:26 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

IP University Starts Three Postgraduate Diploma Programmes; Apply By November 22
IP University Admission 2020: Help Desks To Facilitate Students With Admission Process
PIL Against Physical Exams By GGSIPU; High Court Seeks Centre, Delhi Government Stands
IP University Begin Choice Filling Option To 17 Programmes
IP University Introduces New UG Programmes; Apply By November 12
Delhi Government Adds 1,330 New Seats To 9 Courses At IP University
IP University Starts Registration For MCA Counselling; Register Till November 17
IP University Admission 2020: Registration For MCA Counselling Begins
New Delhi:

The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (IP University) has opened the registration window for the counselling to MCA programme for the academic session 2020-21. Candidates can register online for the IP University counselling till November 17 at www.ipu.ac.in or at ipu.admissions.nic.in. The applicants who have already paid the required application fee of Rs 1,200, are required to register and pay the counselling participation fee of Rs 1,000. While candidates who have not paid the required application fee of Rs 1,200, are to register and pay the composite counselling fee of Rs 2,200 during the time of online counselling. IPU will begin the online document verification process from November 17 to November 20.

Candidates shortlisted from NIMCET 2020 for admission to Master of Computer Application (MCA) programmes can register for the counselling process. To register online for IPU 2020 counselling, candidates have to submit the application fee, register using details, choice filling, seat allotment and seat freezing. GGSIPU will conduct three rounds of IPU counselling followed by a sliding round and spot admission round to fill the vacant seats for the ensuing academic session.

IP University 2020 Counselling: Application Process

Step 1: Visit the university website

Step 2: Register using contact details

Step 3: Payment of application fee

Step 4: Choice Filling

Step 5: Submit

Click here for more Education News
Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi ipu admission
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Inaugurates Ayurveda Research And Teaching Institute
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Inaugurates Ayurveda Research And Teaching Institute
Kerala Class 11 Supplementary Exam Schedule Released; Exams From December 18
Kerala Class 11 Supplementary Exam Schedule Released; Exams From December 18
UP NEET Counselling Result 2020: Round 1 Allotment Result Announced At Upneet.gov.in
UP NEET Counselling Result 2020: Round 1 Allotment Result Announced At Upneet.gov.in
AMU Entrance Exam Admit Card 2020 Released At Amucontrollerexams.com; Direct Link Here
AMU Entrance Exam Admit Card 2020 Released At Amucontrollerexams.com; Direct Link Here
Odisha NEET Counselling 2020: Registration Begins At Ojee.nic.in
Odisha NEET Counselling 2020: Registration Begins At Ojee.nic.in
.......................... Advertisement ..........................