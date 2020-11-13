IP University Admission 2020: Registration For MCA Counselling Begins

The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (IP University) has opened the registration window for the counselling to MCA programme for the academic session 2020-21. Candidates can register online for the IP University counselling till November 17 at www.ipu.ac.in or at ipu.admissions.nic.in. The applicants who have already paid the required application fee of Rs 1,200, are required to register and pay the counselling participation fee of Rs 1,000. While candidates who have not paid the required application fee of Rs 1,200, are to register and pay the composite counselling fee of Rs 2,200 during the time of online counselling. IPU will begin the online document verification process from November 17 to November 20.

Candidates shortlisted from NIMCET 2020 for admission to Master of Computer Application (MCA) programmes can register for the counselling process. To register online for IPU 2020 counselling, candidates have to submit the application fee, register using details, choice filling, seat allotment and seat freezing. GGSIPU will conduct three rounds of IPU counselling followed by a sliding round and spot admission round to fill the vacant seats for the ensuing academic session.

IP University 2020 Counselling: Application Process

Step 1: Visit the university website

Step 2: Register using contact details

Step 3: Payment of application fee

Step 4: Choice Filling

Step 5: Submit