IP University Starts Postgraduate Diploma In Healthcare Management

Indraprastha University has started a one-year postgraduate diploma in healthcare management from this academic session. The new one–year weekend programme will be run under the University School of Management Studies (USMS) with collaboration and support of the Association of Health Providers ( AHPI).

The varsity is offering a total of 45 seats for this programme. The fee for this programme is Rs 81,000. The last date of submission of online form for this programme is 22nd November 2020.

Any healthcare professional with graduate or postgraduate degree from a recognised university with a minimum of 50 per cent marks and having minimum experience of one year in the healthcare sector can apply for the programme.

Candidates will be given admission based on the marks obtained in graduation or post-graduation followed by a personal interview.

Marks obtained in graduation/ Post graduation will have 70 per cent weightage while the marks obtained in Interview will have 30 per cent weightage. There is no age limit for this programme.

Classes will be held on Saturdays and Sundays only in the varsity premises.

According to Dean, USMS, AK Saini, this programme has been specially designed for practising healthcare professionals/ hospital administrators to upgrade their knowledge and skill in healthcare management to serve the society in a more efficient and effective manner.