IP University Starts Online Application Process For 2022-23 Session; Introduces 6 New Courses

IPU starts online application process for admission to 2022-23 academic year

The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU), commonly known as IP University, has started the online application process for the academic session 2022-23. As per a university statement, the online registration process is for over 40 thousand seats for around 185 different programmes ranging from undergraduate to research level. Students seeking admission to IPU can apply online at ipu.ac.in. While the last date for submission of online application form for MBA programme is April 15, for rest of the programmes, it is April 30, 2022, an IPU statement said.

IP University has 13 schools, one virtual School of Medical and Para – Medical Sciences, two Centres of Excellence in both Dwarka campus and Surajmal Vihar campus and 111 affiliated institutes at Delhi NCR.

The university has introduced six new programmes for the 2022-23 academic session. MEd Special Education (Intellectual Disabilities), Master of Design (Industrial Design), Master of Design (Interior Design), Bachelor of Design (Industrial Design), BDesign (Interactive Design) and BDesign (Interior Design) are the six new programmes. While MEd Special Education (Intellectual Disabilities) will be available at the University School of Education of Dwarka campus, all others will be available at the University School of Design and Innovation at Surajmal Vihar campus.

Like previous years, this year too, IP University will conduct computer-based entrance tests (CETs) for admission to 50 academic programmes in eight cities of the country, including Delhi – NCR area.

The university will also provide financial support to meritorious and EWS students. The EWS Scheme is for those students belonging to the economically weaker sections of society.

The university has granted financial assistance to the extent of Rs 2.25 crore to 523 students under the scheme in the year 2022 – 21. While the Merit – cum – Means is the Delhi government-run scheme that provides financial assistance to the meritorious students and needy students pursuing higher education. Delhi government gave Rs 29.73 crore to as many as 4,897 students under this scheme for the year 2020 – 21, an IP University statement said.

IPU University Information Brochure: Direct Link