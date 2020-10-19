IP University Starts New PG Diploma Programme In Healthcare Management

The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (IP University) has started a new postgraduate diploma programme in Healthcare Management from this academic session. The classes for the new PG Diploma programme in Healthcare Management will be held on weekends for a period of one year. IPU will admit 45 students to PG Diploma programme in Healthcare Management. Any healthcare professional with undergraduate and postgraduate degree from a recognised university with a minimum of 50 per cent marks with a minimum experience of one year in the healthcare sector will be able to apply for the new programme in IPU.

The new one-year weekend programme in Healthcare Management will be run under the University School of Management Studies (USMS), IPU, and support of Association of Health Providers. Candidates seeking admission to the new programme can apply online till November 7. Details including online apply option online apply option are available on the university website -- www.ipu.ac.in. The fee for this programme is Rs. 81,000.

IPU PG Diploma In Healthcare Management

Candidates will be admitted to the new PG Diploma programme in Healthcare Management on the basis of marks obtained in graduation and postgraduation and a personal interview held for the purpose. The graduation and postgraduation marks will comprise 70 per cent weightage and the interview will have a weightage of 30 per cent.

The Dean of USMS, Professor AK Saini, in a statement said: “This programme has been especially designed for practicing healthcare professionals/ hospital administrators to upgrade their knowledge and skill in healthcare management to serve the society in more efficient and effective manner.”