IP University To Start Second Round Of Spot Counselling; Registration Begins Tomorrow

The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University will start the second round of online registration for spot round of counselling for admissions to programmes based on Common Entrance Tests as well as National level exams.

Education | Edited by Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Dec 26, 2020 5:18 pm IST

IP University To Start Second Round Of Spot Counselling
New Delhi:

The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University will start the second round of online registration for spot round of counselling for admissions to programmes based on Common Entrance Tests as well as National level exams.

This will be the final opportunity to admission seekers of various academic programmes like B.Tech, LLB, BA(JMC), BBA, BCA, BEd, etc.

The online registration process for the purpose will be available from December 27 to December 28, 2020. And the result will be released on December 29, 2020.

Further details in this regard are available on both the websites – www.ipu.ac.in as well as www.ipu.admissions.nic.in

“The special attribute of this counselling is that one may participate this second spot round of counselling with any seat or without seat; there is no reservation, no distinction between Delhi and outside Delhi candidates,” the varsity clarified.

