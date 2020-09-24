IP University Result 2020: IPU CET Result To Be Announced Soon At Ipu.ac.in

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, GGIPU, is likely to release the IP University 2020 result today, on September 24, at the official portal- ipu.ac.in. The IP University result 2020 will be announced and released as a pdf file mentioning the candidates’ ranks.

IP University 2020 result is released on different dates as per the examination conducted. IP University entrance exam result 2020 highlights the students’ qualifying status, based on which, the candidates are eligible to complete the registration process and participate in IP university counselling 2020.

The IP university counselling 2020 will be held from September 25 to October 10.

IPU CET 2020 examination is held as a screening test for admissions to various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes offered by the colleges under the umbrella of IP University.

IP University Result 2020: How To Check The Result

Step 1: Go the official website- ipu.ac.in

Step 2: Click on “Admission” section

Step 3: Select “CET Results”

Step 4: A pdf of IP University 2020 result will appear on the screen for different IPU CET programmes.

Step 5: Select the pdf file of your applied IPU CET programmes.

Step 5: The results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download the IP University result 2020 and take a print out for future references.

IP University Result 2020: Details Mentioned In The IPU CET Result

The following details are mentioned in the IP University entrance exam results 2020: