IPU MBBS First Professional Programme Exam Date Sheet Released; Exams From February 23

IP University Releases Final Exam Datesheet For MBBS First Professional Programmes

As per the IPU MBBS 1st professional exam dates, the theory exams for the regular and reappearing candidates will start from February 23.

Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Feb 19, 2021 6:49 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, commonly known as IPU, has released the MBBS First professional programme exam dates. As per the IPU MBBS 1st professional exam dates, the theory exams for the regular and reappearing candidates will start from February 23. The MBBS 1st professional theory exams will continue till March 2, 2021. The IP University first professional exams will be conducted between 11 am and 2 pm. However, the university has not announced the theory exam centres yet.

“Examination Centre: Intimation regarding Theory Examination Centre will be communicated later on,” read an IPU statement.

IPU MBBS First Professional Exam Dates

February 23

Anatomy 1

February 24

Anatomy 2

February 26

Biochemistry 1

February 27

Biochemistry 2

March 1

Physiology 1

March 2

Physiology 2

Along with the MBBS theory 1st professional exam dates, the university has also released the IPU MBBS first professional practical exam schedule. According to the MBBS 1st professional IP University practical exam dates, the practical exams will begin on March 3, 2021 and end on March 9, 2021. The practical exams for the 1st professional MBBS exams will be held at the respective institutions.

