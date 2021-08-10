IP University Releases CET Schedule For Admission To UG Courses

  • Home
IPU CET 2201: While the CET for BJMC, BEd and BCA will be held on August 28, the CET for BBA and BCom (Honours) will be conducted on August 29.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Aug 10, 2021 7:41 pm IST

IPU CET dates announced for UG admission
New Delhi:

The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU), commonly known as IPU, has released the Common Entrance Test (CET) dates. The IPU CET schedule has been released for admission to undergraduate (UG) programmes for the 2021-22 academic session. The online computer-based CETs will be held for programmes including BJMC, BEd, BCA, BBA and BCom (Hons).

While the CET for BJMC, BEd and BCA will be held on August 28, the CET for BBA and BCom (Honours) will be conducted on August 29. The BBA CET will be held in two shifts, the first from 8 am to 10:30 am, and the next between 12:30 pm to 3 pm.

“The candidates appearing for BBA-CET have been divided into two shifts. They are advised to verify their time of exam/shift as mentioned in the Admit Card.,” an IPU statement said.

While announcing the CET dates, IPU has also released the exam venues. IPU CETs will be conducted in Delhi NCR (New Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Noida and Greater Noida), Jaipur, Chennai, Guwahati, Lucknow, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai.

“The candidates are also advised to keep visiting the university website (ipu.ac.in) regularly for latest updates. Candidates will also receive SMS regarding their examination centers and other details shortly,” it added.

IPU CET B.B.A Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi
