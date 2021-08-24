Indraprastha University admit card 2021 released

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) has released the admit card for IP University entrance exam for undergraduate courses. The examination will be held for BCom Hons., BEd and BJMC courses. Candidates who have registered to appear for the entrance examination can visit the official website, ipu.ac.in, and download their hall tickets using the registration number and date of birth.

ALERT XII Board exams over? Start and Submit APPLICATIONS to TOP colleges HERE

The IPU CET 2021 for the UG courses will be held on August 28 and 29. While the examination for BJMC will be conducted on August 28, for BCom Hons., the exam will be held on August 29 in computer based mode.

On the day of the entrance examination, candidates must ensure that they carry their admit card along with valid government ID proof (Aadhaar card, pan card, voter ID, passport or driving license). No candidate will be allowed to enter the examination hall.

IP University Admit Card 2021: How To Download

Step 1: Go to the official website of Indraprastha University- ipu.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘CET 2021 Admit Card’ link.

Step 3: Enter the application number and date of birth in the login window.

Step 4: Click on the ‘Login’ button.

Step 5: The IPU CET 2021 admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download the IP University admit card.