COVID-19: IP University Postpones Final-Year Pen-And-Paper Exam

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, or IP University, has postponed the pen-and-paper term-end exam for final-year students. The exam was scheduled to be conducted from July 10. “In view of prevailing situation of pandemic of COVID-19 and as per new guidelines of the government, the date for conduct of exams through pen and paper mode is defered till further order,” according to the exam notice by the university. Previously, IP University had released a tentative schedule for exams which, however, was withdrawn on the same day after student protests.

The university also said that any further information regarding conduct of pen and paper exam for the final year students, including new exam schedules, will be updated on the official website, ipu.ac.in.

Recently, IP University had announced that it will not conduct exams for intermediate students and decided to promote them on the basis of average marks of previous semester and internal assessment exams.

The decision to promote intermediate students had been taken as a “one-time measure” keeping in view the lockdown enforced to stop the spread of COVID-19.