IP University Postpones CET As It Coincides With NEET 2021

The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) has announced to postpone the Common Entrance Test (CET) as the exams were clashing with the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate (NEET UG 2021).

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Sep 9, 2021 12:08 am IST

New Delhi:

The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) has announced to postpone the Common Entrance Test (CET) as the exams were clashing with the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate (NEET UG 2021). IPU CET 2021 for B Tech (engineering), B Pharma (pharmacy), and BA English has been postponed.

IPU CET for these exams were scheduled on September 12 and the same is the date for NEET UG 2021 exam. However, IP university has not declared the revised dates for these programmes.

The varsity announced about this change in IPU CET schedule through a press release. IPU says, "For the convenience of the applicants of these programmes, the University has decided to postpone the earlier notified CET date. The revised CET schedule of these programme will be notified on both the websites www.ipu.ac.in and www.ipu.admissions.nic.in"

Students who have registered themselves for IPU CET 2021 can visit the official website of the IP University- ipu.ac.in to stay updated about the revised schedule.

IPU CET admit cards 2021 are available on the website, students can get their admit cards using the application number and date of birth.

IP University concluded the admission process for various Undergraduate (UG) courses like BJMC, B Ed, BBA and BCA and others on August 28 and 29.

Students appear for IP University CET to get admission into various undergraduate and postgraduate courses offered by Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. The admission in IP University depends upon the ranks and scores secured by the students in IPU CET.

