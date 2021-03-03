IP University To Organise Young Researchers’ Conference From Tomorrow

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, commonly known as IP University, will organise a two-day online young researchers’ conference. The two-day conference will start tomorrow, March 4 and will continue till March 5, 2021. The theme of the young researchers’ conference is “Global Dynamics and Emerging Trends: India and Europe”. The conference has been organised in collaboration with Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

This conference, as per an IP University statement, intends to deliberate upon the emerging trends, global changes and current socio-economic and political crises in changing landscapes and how these crises have been posing challenges to India and Europe.

“The genesis of this conference lies in the idea that innovative vision and spectrum of global events be brought before the audience from the perspective of young researchers,” the IPU statement said.

Ambassador of the European Union to India Ugo Astuto will inaugurate the two-day conference. The DG of ICCR Dinesh Kumar Patnaik will be guest of honour. The chief patrons of the conference are – Professor Mahesh Verma from IP University and Professor M Jagadesh Kumar from JNU. The prominent speakers of the conference include Harsh V Pant from King’s College, London.