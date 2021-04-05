IP University opens online registration for MBA programmes

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University has started online registration for the postgraduate management programmes. Those who are interested and eligible can apply for the courses on the official website www.ipu.ac.in. The last date to register is May 30.

The admissions are open in the following MBA courses-- MBA (General), MBA (Finance Analysis), MBA (Financial Management) and MBA (International Business).

Those who have qualified the Common Admission Test (CAT 2020) are eligible for admissions into the above mentioned courses. Candidates can directly register at ipu.admissions.nic.in.

The candidates can also gain admissions into MBA programmes based on the Common Entrance Test (CET).

The University will be conducting counselling sessions for the MBA students depending upon their ranks in the entrance exams.



