IP University Launches 2-Week Certificate Course For Health Assistants

IP University introduces 2-week certificate course for health assistants

The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, commonly known as IP University (IPU), has introduced a new two-week certificate course for health assistants. The IP University’s ‘Certificate Course For Health Assistants’ will be held in close coordination with Delhi Government at nine Delhi-based medical colleges and hospitals from June 28.

The Vice Chancellor of the university Professor (Dr) Mahesh Verma said that the initiative is being taken in view of the shortage of medical staff witnessed during the first and second wave of the Covid pandemic. During the two-week certificate course, the applicants will be trained in activities including basic nursing, para-medical, lifesaving, first aid home care, sample collection, oxygen concentrators and cylinder operations. After the successful completion of the training programme, the applicants will be awarded with a certificate and a medical kit comprising of blood pressure measuring machine, pulse oxymeter and a digital thermometer.

“These trained youths will assist doctors and nurses as part of preparations for a possible third wave of Covid. These trained health assistants will be roped in whenever their services are required during any disaster or epidemic,” added the Vice Chancellor.

The nine Delhi-based medical college and hospitals include Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital, Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital and Medical College, ESI – PGIMSR, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciences and Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, North DMC Medical College and Hindu Rao Hospital, Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, Deen Dayal Upadhaya Hospital, Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, and Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya.

During a virtual meeting under the chairmanship of the Vice Chancellor of the University Professor Verma and attended by Dean University School of Medical and Para – Medical Sciences Dr Yatish Aggarwal, Registrar of the University Mr Ravi Dadhich and heads of all nine medical institutions, it was decided that an institute will impart training of 50 applicants in a batch at one institution.

Only Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital, an official statement said, will have two batches of 50 applicants. It means the first batch of this training programme will be started with 500 such applicants out of 5,000 applicants whose application were received first. The rest 4,500 applicants will be trained at second and subsequent batches at all the nine medical institutions, the official statement added.