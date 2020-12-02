IP University To Launch New Programme On Fire And Life Safety Audit

The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) to launch a new programme - Post Graduate Diploma in Fire and Life Safety Audit from the academic session 2020-21. The new PGD programme in Fire and Life Safety Audit will be introduced in technical collaboration with National Fire Service College, Nagpur to support and train the fire fighting professionals in the country.

The Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia will inaugurate the IP University’s postgraduate diploma programme at the Delhi Secretariat tomorrow, December 3. The IPU Vice Chancellor Professor Mahesh Verma will preside over the function. Minister of Industries, Delhi Government Satyender Jain and Fire Advisor, Directorate of Fire Services, Civil Defence, DK Shami will also be present at the inaugural ceremony.

The university will provide admission to 50 students to the programme. All the seats, as per an IPU statement, are filled up by senior serving government officers and officers of prominent industries.

This PGD programme in Fire and Life Safety Audit will provide a standard methodology of procedure and format to conduct the fire and life safety audit. This programme, the IPU statement says, would unlock the potential of the professionals to serve the Fire and Life Safety institutions and society in a much better way.

“By starting this programme, we got the opportunity to call upon the Fire and Life Safety institutions to encourage and nominate their employees to take advantage of this programme through Centre for Disaster Management Studies (CDMS). The trained officials will be able to help identify the areas for immediate attention in various occupancies and timely corrective action,” said Professor Amarjeet Kaur, Director of CDMS.

“Fire and Life Service Audit is a mandatory requirement as per the legal provisions of the government. Being a university, we are very confident that this course will provide opportunities for fire professionals to access greater knowledge along with the already available training system. This is the first time such a course has been launched by any university in India,” added Professor Kaur.