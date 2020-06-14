IP University To Launch 15-Week Online Course On Society And Media, Registration Till July 15

IPU Launches Course On Society And Media, Registration Till July 15

The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, or GGSIPU, will offer a 15-week online MOOCs course. The course titled, Society and Media, in its second phase, will be launched through the SWAYAM platform of the Ministry of Human Resource Development. IP University has already started the registration process and it will continue till July 15, 2020. The free online course would be “an interesting option” for the students whose academic schedules are disrupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown associated with it.

Massive Open Online Courses, or MOOCs’, Society and Media was among the top five courses launched at the SWAYAM portal in the 2019 odd semester with more than 1,200 enrollments across the country. The course, this year, has been selected among 42 other courses from across universities based on its demand and quality of content.

Course, Exams and Certificates

The course is designed and coordinated by Dr Durgesh Tripathi, founding faculty of University School of Mass Communication (USMC), GGSIPU.

The online course on Society and Media is a joint effort of the media academicians from central and state universities across the country. The National Testing Agency, or NTA, will conduct the examination for this 15-week online course. A certificate verified by the university will also be issued to the learner on the successful completion of the course.

In a statement issued by IPU, Dr Tripathi said: “ Students from various disciplines and subjects should enroll in the course to gain a better understanding of the role of media in our society as it has become an integral part of our lives and impact all of us.”

The founding faculty further added: “The students should take advantage of the situation and enroll for the course to gain new perspectives on the functioning of media especially when we are flooded with fake news and misinformation.”

Earlier, GGSIPU in a bid to fight the impact of the coronavirus and keep the learning process in track had organised various webinars and lecture series.