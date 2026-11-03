IP University Invites Applications For PhD Admission 2026-27: Check Winter Session Registration Dates, Eligibility

GGSIPU PhD Winter Admission 2026-27: The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) has invited applications for its PhD programme for its winter session for the academic year 2026-27. Candidates interested in pursuing PhD can submit their application forms through the official website, ipu.ac.in. The programme is being offered across multiple academic disciplines such as, engineering, management, law, technology, humanities and sciences.

As per the official notification, candidates can submit their application form till November 25, 2026 up to 5:30 pm after the registration window closes, no forms will be entertained.

The university also stated that the date for the PhD Entrance Test will be announced later on the official portal.

The research fellowship will also be eligible for full-time PhD research scholars. Interested candidates pursuing doctoral research should refer to the university's notification for detailed information.

Before filling out the application form, candidates are required to go through the eligibility criteria to determine if they can apply for it or not.

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IP University PhD Admission 2026-27: List of Disciplines

The university is offering PhD admission across a total of 24 disciplines for the winter session including, Mass Communication, Biotechnology, Information Technology, Computer Science and Engineering, Computer Applications, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Mechanical and Automation Engineering, Design, Artificial Intelligence- Machine Learning, Automation and Robotics, Industrial Internet of Things, Mathematics, Chemistry, Physics, Education, Chemical Technology, Medical Sciences, Management, Environmental Science, Law and Legal Studies, English, Economics, Architecture and Planning, and Artificial intelligence- Data Science.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website of the university for upcoming admission related announcements.