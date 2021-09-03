IP University Invites Applications For AICTE Fellowship

IP University has invited applications for AICTE fellowship

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University has invited applications for fellowships for a full-time PhD programme. The fellowship is offered by the technical education regulator, All India Council for Technical Education under the AICTE doctoral fellowship scheme. Students can apply for the PhD programme at the official website- ipu.ac.in

The AICTE has allotted 5 seats to the IP university. The last date to submit the online forms through the website is September 18. Students can apply for the fellowship in disciplines like: Information Technology, Computer Science and Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Computer Application, and others. Students can visit the official website to gather more information about the application process and the eligibility criteria devised by the AICTE.

IP University AICTE Fellowship: Direct application link

How to apply for the IP University AICTE fellowship

Go to the official website of GGSIP university- ipu.ac.in

On the homepage, under the alert section, click on the notice that reads 'Admission to PhD programme under AICTE Doctoral Fellowship (ADF) for the academic year 2021-22'

A new PDF file will open

Scroll down to page number 2 and find the Google form link

Fill in the form with all asked details

Upload the scanned documents

Submit the form after cors checking every detail carefully

The students who are applying for AICTE fellowship must have secured the minimum percentage of educational qualification prescribed for eligibility as in Undergraduate and Postgraduate be 70% (69.5 % and above) for General/OBC candidates, whereas for SC/ST/Physically Handicapped (PH) be 65% (64.5 % and above), reads the official notice displayed on the website. There are other eligibility criteria as well, students must read them carefully before applying for the programme.