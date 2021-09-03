  • Home
  • Education
  • IP University Invites Applications For AICTE Fellowship

IP University Invites Applications For AICTE Fellowship

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University has invited applications for fellowships for a full-time PhD programme. The fellowship is offered by the technical education regulator, All India Council for Technical Education under the AICTE doctoral fellowship scheme.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Sep 3, 2021 9:15 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

IP University Releases Admit Card For UG Courses
IP University Releases CET Schedule For Admission To UG Courses
Manish Sisodia Lays Foundation Stone Of Innovative Auditorium At IP University
IP University Admission: Application Form Released; Apply By July 15
IP University Admission 2021-22: Entrance Exams, Registration, Other Details
IP University Extends Registration Window for MBA Admission
IP University Invites Applications For AICTE Fellowship
IP University has invited applications for AICTE fellowship
New Delhi:

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University has invited applications for fellowships for a full-time PhD programme. The fellowship is offered by the technical education regulator, All India Council for Technical Education under the AICTE doctoral fellowship scheme. Students can apply for the PhD programme at the official website- ipu.ac.in

ALERT XII Board exams over? Start and Submit APPLICATIONS to TOP colleges HERE

The AICTE has allotted 5 seats to the IP university. The last date to submit the online forms through the website is September 18. Students can apply for the fellowship in disciplines like: Information Technology, Computer Science and Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Computer Application, and others. Students can visit the official website to gather more information about the application process and the eligibility criteria devised by the AICTE.

IP University AICTE Fellowship: Direct application link

How to apply for the IP University AICTE fellowship

  • Go to the official website of GGSIP university- ipu.ac.in

  • On the homepage, under the alert section, click on the notice that reads 'Admission to PhD programme under AICTE Doctoral Fellowship (ADF) for the academic year 2021-22'

  • A new PDF file will open

  • Scroll down to page number 2 and find the Google form link

  • Fill in the form with all asked details

  • Upload the scanned documents

  • Submit the form after cors checking every detail carefully

The students who are applying for AICTE fellowship must have secured the minimum percentage of educational qualification prescribed for eligibility as in Undergraduate and Postgraduate be 70% (69.5 % and above) for General/OBC candidates, whereas for SC/ST/Physically Handicapped (PH) be 65% (64.5 % and above), reads the official notice displayed on the website. There are other eligibility criteria as well, students must read them carefully before applying for the programme.

Click here for more Education News
All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
College Reopening 2021 Live: Latest Updates From Different Universities, States
Live | College Reopening 2021 Live: Latest Updates From Different Universities, States
Central Universities To Work On Mission-Mode To Fill-Up 6,000 Vacant Posts By October: Dharmendra Pradhan
Central Universities To Work On Mission-Mode To Fill-Up 6,000 Vacant Posts By October: Dharmendra Pradhan
Karnataka Congress Opposes Implementation Of National Education Policy
Karnataka Congress Opposes Implementation Of National Education Policy
CISCE Releases Circular For Students Reappearing In ICSE, ISC Exams 2022
CISCE Releases Circular For Students Reappearing In ICSE, ISC Exams 2022
Maharashtra Government Wants To Vaccinate School Staff Before Reopening: Ajit Pawar
Maharashtra Government Wants To Vaccinate School Staff Before Reopening: Ajit Pawar
.......................... Advertisement ..........................