IP University Introduces New UG Programmes; Apply By November 12

IP University 2020 Academic Session: The GGSIPU has started two new undergraduate programmes -- BSc in Medical Technology Radiotherapy and Bsc in Medical Imaging Technology.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 29, 2020 5:31 pm IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (IP University) has started two new undergraduate programmes -- BSc in Medical Technology Radiotherapy (BSc MTR) and Bsc in Medical Imaging Technology (BSc MIT) from this academic session. The classes for the new BSc in Medical Technology Radiotherapy will be held at Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute and Research Centre, Rohini and Bsc in Medical Imaging Technology classes will be held in Holy Family Hospital Okhla.

The total number of seats, an IPU statement said, in BSc in Medical Technology Radiotherapy is four and 15 in Bsc in Medical Imaging Technology.

Candidates seeking admission to both the new undergraduate programmes will have to appear for a common entrance test (CET) held by IP University. The last date to register offline for the undergraduate programmes is November 12. Details including application and eligibility are available on the university website -- www.ipu.ac.in.

The university in mid-October has also introduced a new PG programme in Healthcare Management. The new one-year weekend programme in Healthcare Management will be run under the University School of Management Studies (USMS), IPU. Candidates will be admitted to the new PG Diploma programme in Healthcare Management on the basis of marks obtained in graduation and postgraduation and a personal interview held for the purpose. Candidates seeking admission to the new PG Diploma programme can apply online till November 7.

