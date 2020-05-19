  • Home
IP University To Hold Webinar On Inclusion Of Disabled Students During COVID - 19

The webinar will address the specific problems faced by the disabled students during the coronavirus pandemic and their inclusive growth.

Education | Updated: May 19, 2020 3:56 pm IST

IP University To Hold Webinar On Inclusion Of Disabled Students During COVID - 19
IP University to host webinar to discuss the inclusive growth of disabled students
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, or IP University, Delhi, will organise a web-seminar to discuss the inclusive growth of disabled students during the coronavirus pandemic. The webinar will be held over May 21 and 22.

As per a statement issued by IP University, “the prime objective of this two-day webinar is to create awareness about inclusive and accessible measures being adopted by governments and civil societies” for the benefit of the disabled students.

The webinar is being organised by the University School of Management Studies, IP University, in association with Indian Social Responsibility Network and Skill Council for Persons with Disability.

The Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Mahesh Verma, will deliver the presidential address for the purpose at the inaugural session.

Dr Vinay Sahasrabudde, President, Indian Council for Cultural Relations, will be the guest of honour along with many speakers from all over the country.

The lockdown imposed on March 25 and its repeated extension to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus has made all educational institutions go online.

