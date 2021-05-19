IP University Extends Registration Window for MBA Admission

IP University MBA admission: Application deadline extended (representational)

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, or IP University, has extended the last date to apply for admission to MBA programmes. Students can register on the official website up to June 15.

Common Admission Test (CAT) qualified candidates can submit their application forms on the admission portal, ipu.admissions.nic.in.

For the 2021-22 academic year, IP University will offer MBA in four courses – General course, Financial Analysis, Financial Management, and International Business. Further details in this regard are available on the university website, ipu.ac.in.

Earlier, the last date to register for IP University MBA admission was May 30. The application process started on April 6.

Candidates who have passed the CA Final examination conducted by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) or ICA England, or the final examination of the Institute of Cost and Works Accountants of India and England can apply for admission.

Students with a three year Bachelor's degree, or a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering or Technology with at least 50 per cent aggregate marks can also apply.

For the MBA Financial Analysis course, they will need 50 per cent marks in Graduation with at least one course in Mathematics, Statistics, Economics or Operations Research.

Admission will be given on the basis of the CAT 2020 exam. If Seats remain vacant, the institute will consider the scores of CMAT 2021.

If seats remain vacant after admitting students on the basis of the two exams, the university will conduct an entrance exam to fill the remaining seats.