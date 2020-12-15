IP University Extends Registration Dates For Spot Round Counselling

The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) has extended the IPU spot round registration window for counselling till December 16. Candidates eligible for IPU spot round counselling at the university can register online and submit the application form at www.ipu.ac.in as well as online admission website www.ipu.admissions.nic.in till December 16. The registration for IPU spot round counselling began on December 13.

“As a final opportunity to admission seekers of various academic programmes, the university has extended the last date of online registration for spot round of counseling leading to admissions to programmes based on Common Entrance Tests as well as National level tests like B Tech, LLB, BA(JMC), BBA, BCA, BEd, etc,” read an IPU statement.

It further added: “The special attribute of this counseling is that one may participate the spot round of counseling with any seat or without seat; there is no reservation, no distinction between Delhi and outside Delhi candidates. It means it has a lot of opportunities for all the candidates.”

IP University 2020 Spot Round Counselling: Application Process

Step 1: Visit the university website

Step 2: Register using contact details

Step 3: Payment of application fee

Step 4: Choice Filling

Step 5: Submit