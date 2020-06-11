  • Home
Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, or IP University, has extended the last date to submit application forms for both entrance and merit-based admissions for the fifth time. Application forms are available on the official website, ipu.ac.in

New Delhi:

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, or IP University, Delhi, has again extended the last date for submission of online application form for all programmes. According to official information, the new deadline for submitting the online application form is June 30. Previously, the last date to submit the IP University admission form was June 10. The decision to extend the application window has been made keeping in view the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. This is for the fifth time that the university is extending the last date.

“The online application window for admission to all programmes of the university based on Common Entrance Tests (CETs), National Level Tests; and on the basis of merit will be open till June 30, 2020, for the convenience of prospective applicants,” the official release said.

IP University Admission 2020: MBA

For admission to Master of Business Administration, or MBA programme, the university has informed that the application window has been extended only for the candidates applying through CET (code 101) and CMAT scores.

The last date for submission of online application form for MBA through Common Admission Test, or CAT scores was May 31.

“No further extension for submission of online application form for MBA through CAT scores is granted. The editing facility for candidates seeking admission in MBA through CAT scores will be notified shortly along with (the) schedule of counseling,” the official release said.

Entrance exam schedule and other relevant information will be updated on the official website-- www.ipu.ac.in, IP University’s statement said.

