IP University Extends Application Deadline For PG Merit-Based Programmes; Details Here

IPU Admission 2021: GGSIPU extends last date for admission to PG merit-based programmes

The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU), commonly known as IPU, has extended the deadline for the submission of online application forms for postgraduate merit-based programmes. The application window for MBA (Weekend Programme), PG Diploma in Healthcare Management, PG Diploma in Entrepreneurship, PG Diploma in Equity Research and PG Diploma in Data Analytics has been extended.

An IPU statement issued in this regard said: “IP University extends last date for some of the merit–based programmes.”

“Online apply option, Admission Brochure and other details are available on the University website www.ipu.ac.in,” it added.

While the online application window for MBA (Weekend Programme) has been extended till August 20, the PG Diploma in Healthcare Management, PG Diploma in Entrepreneurship, PG Diploma in Equity Research and PG Diploma in Data Analytics registration window will remain open till August 30.

The university has already released the Common Entrance Test (CET) dates for admission to undergraduate (UG) programmes for the 2021-22 academic session.

CET for BJMC, BEd and BCA will be held on August 28, the CET for BBA and BCom (Honours) will be conducted on August 29. The BBA CET will be held in two shifts, the first from 8 am to 10:30 am, and the next between 12:30 pm to 3 pm.