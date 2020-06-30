Image credit: Shutterstock IP University Extends Admission Application Deadline To July 20

In view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, or IP University, Delhi, has extended the last date to submit admission forms for the sixth time. According to the latest notification, the new deadline to submit the IP University admission 2020 form is July 20. in wake of the present unforeseen circumstances...the date for online submission of application forms for all the programme has been extended by the University till July 20,” the official notification said.

Previously, the last date to submit the application form was June 30. The extension, however, is not valid for Master of Business Administration, or MBA programme candidates applying through the Common Admission Test (CAT) scores.

“The last date for submission of online application form for MBA through CAT Score was only up to May 31and the said stands already expired and no further extension for submission of online application form MBA through CAT is granted,” the notification said.

The university has also decided to extend the application form correction window by 3 days, from July 21 to July 23.

Application form correction window for MBA candidates will be notified along with the schedule for counselling, IP University said.

Grievances related to admission can be submitted to the university via email at grievance_Onlineapplication@ipu.ac.in, or the helpline numbers provided on the official notification.