IP University’s notification says that the decision to do away with the intermediate level exams and conduct only the final exam has been taken as a “one-time measure” for all the undergraduate and postgraduate programmes.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jun 10, 2020 10:44 am IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, or IP University, has cancelled exams for intermediate semester students in both undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes. However, IP University will hold the final-year or final semester exam from July 10 in pen-paper based mode. This decision, in line with the UGC guidelines on exams during the COVID-19 pandemic, comes after IP University’s tentative date sheet for exams was met with protests from students. The date sheet was withdrawn the same day.

Students across campuses have been protesting against universities holding semester or final-year exams. Intermediate semester exams have been cancelled also by Delhi University, all Rajasthan state universities and all universities of Maharashtra.

Exams Cancelled, Average Marks

As per a notification issued by the university, all the students, except the final year, will be promoted to their next class on the basis of average marks scored in the previous semester and marks obtained in the internal assessment of the current semester.

Exam Centres, Practicals

For final-year or final-semester exams, IP University has decided to assign students the exam centres in the same colleges in which they are registered.

The notification added that the university might conduct the laboratory exams, or the practical exams, viva-voce of projects, dissertations or thesis online if the situation arising out of COVID-19 does not improve and it is not feasible to conduct it offline.

IP University, in the notification, said, that the pen and paper based exams tentatively scheduled from July 10 can also be held in shifts to minimise the footfall and can be conducted on Saturdays and Sundays too.

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi semester exam even semester
