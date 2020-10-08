  • Home
  • Education
  • IP University CET Result 2020 Announced, Direct Link Here

IP University CET Result 2020 Announced, Direct Link Here

IPU Result 2020: Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, (IP University), has announced IP University CET result 2020 at ipu.ac.in.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Oct 8, 2020 8:48 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University Warns Aspirants Of Touts Promising Admission
IP University: 'Society and Media’ Ranks Among Best Online Courses Worldwide
IP University 2020 Online Counselling Begins; Register Till October 10
Indraprastha University: GGSIPU To Hold End Term Exams By September End
Merit-Cum-Means Linked Financial Scheme: 15.34 Crore Financial Assistance To IP University
IP University Admission 2020: Application Deadline Extended Again, Apply Till August 11
IP University CET Result 2020 Announced, Direct Link Here
IPU CET Result 2020: IP University entrance exam result 2020 has been announced at ipu.ac.in.

IP University Admission: Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, (IP University), has announced IP University CET result 2020 today, October 8, on the official website, ipu.ac.in. Candidates who took the Indraprastha University Common Entrance Test (IPU CET) can check their results from the IP University website. IPU CET result has been published in form of PDF files for different undergraduate and postgraduate programmes offered by the university. Candidates will be able to check their qualifying status and ranks in the result documents.

IP University Entrance Exam Result 2020: Direct Link

IPU CET 2020 was held as a screening test for admissions to various programmes offered by the colleges under the umbrella of IP University.

How To Check IPU CET Result 2020

Step 1: Go the official website, ipu.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Admission’ section.

Step 3: Select “CET Results”

Step 4: A list of pdf of IP University 2020 result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Select the pdf file of your applied IPU CET programmes.

Step 6: Download the IP University result 2020 and take a print out for future references.

IP University entrance exam result will show name, roll number of the candidates, details of the programme, rank secured by candidates and other important information. As results have been declared, the university is soon expected to announce the schedule for counselling.

Click here for more Education News
IPU CET B.A. IPU CET B.Sc. IP University admission
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NGO Moves Supreme Court For Waiver Of CBSE Exam Fees For Classes 10, 12
NGO Moves Supreme Court For Waiver Of CBSE Exam Fees For Classes 10, 12
NEET Result 2020: All You Need To Know About NEET Cut Off Marks, Counselling, Reservation Criteria
NEET Result 2020: All You Need To Know About NEET Cut Off Marks, Counselling, Reservation Criteria
TNEA 2020 Counselling Begins At Tneaonline.org; Check Schedule Here
TNEA 2020 Counselling Begins At Tneaonline.org; Check Schedule Here
IIT Mandi Researchers Develop Environmentally Safe, Cost-Efficient Catalysts For Industrial Applications
IIT Mandi Researchers Develop Environmentally Safe, Cost-Efficient Catalysts For Industrial Applications
NEET SS Counselling 2020 Postponed, Details Here
NEET SS Counselling 2020 Postponed, Details Here
.......................... Advertisement ..........................