IPU CET Result 2020: IP University entrance exam result 2020 has been announced at ipu.ac.in.

IP University Admission: Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, (IP University), has announced IP University CET result 2020 today, October 8, on the official website, ipu.ac.in. Candidates who took the Indraprastha University Common Entrance Test (IPU CET) can check their results from the IP University website. IPU CET result has been published in form of PDF files for different undergraduate and postgraduate programmes offered by the university. Candidates will be able to check their qualifying status and ranks in the result documents.

IP University Entrance Exam Result 2020: Direct Link

IPU CET 2020 was held as a screening test for admissions to various programmes offered by the colleges under the umbrella of IP University.

How To Check IPU CET Result 2020

Step 1: Go the official website, ipu.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Admission’ section.

Step 3: Select “CET Results”

Step 4: A list of pdf of IP University 2020 result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Select the pdf file of your applied IPU CET programmes.

Step 6: Download the IP University result 2020 and take a print out for future references.

IP University entrance exam result will show name, roll number of the candidates, details of the programme, rank secured by candidates and other important information. As results have been declared, the university is soon expected to announce the schedule for counselling.