IP University Forms Grievance Cell To Address Academic Issues

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, or IP University, has set up a five-member grievance cell for the students. The cell seeks to address grievances of students arising due to the pandemic and the lockdown associated with it.

Updated: Jun 9, 2020

New Delhi:

The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, or IP University, has constituted a Students’ Grievance Cell in the university. The grievance cell will redress issues related to examinations and other academic activities arising due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown. The decision to constitute the five-member Students’ Redressal Cell has come after the students of the university took to social media to express their concern about the announcement of end-term exam schedules by the university. However, the university had to withdraw the schedule on the same day.

The grievance cell comprises five members including Director of Academic Affairs, Director of Students’ Welfare and Assistant Registrar of Personnel. Students can send their grievances and suggestions to the cell online for their resolutions and implementations at ipucovidgrievances@gmail.com.

Students And Exams

A statement issued by the university said: “IP University has set up a five–member Students’ Grievance Cell to respond and redress the grievances of the students’ related to examination and other academic activities arising due to the outbreak of COVID–19 pandemic in the country.”

The members of the cell are: Prof. Sanjiv Mittal, Director, Academic Affairs; Prof. Manpreet Kaur Kang, Director, Students’ Welfare; Prof. A K Saini, Director, Development; Ms Shikha Aggarwal, Deputy Registrar (Co-ordination) and Ms Ronita, Assistant Registrar, Personnel.

The statement further added: “Concerned students may send their grievances or suggestions at ipucovidgrievances@gmail.com for resolution and implementation.”

The university has been taking various initiatives during the period of lockdown for the students. Earlier, in May, the university had organised a web-seminar to discuss the inclusive growth of specially-abled students during the COVID-19 pandemic. The prime objective of the webinar was to create awareness about the inclusive and accessible measures being adopted by governments and civil societies for the benefit of the disabled students.

