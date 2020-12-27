IP University begins registration for second round of spot counselling

The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University has begun the second round of registrations for online spot counselling for admissions to entrance-based programmes including B Tech, LLB, BA (JMC), BBA, BCA and BEd. The candidates can register themselves for the counselling at the official website ipu.admissions.nic.in. The counselling registration window will remain open till December 28 and the final results will be announced on December 29.

Steps to apply for IP University online spot counselling 2020

Visit the official website www.ipu.ac.in or www.ipu.admissions.nic.in

Click on the the notification giving direct link for counselling registration

Select the relevant course option from the list of courses going through the counselling procedure

Candidates will be directed to online counselling sign-in window

Enter CET application number, password and the security pin. Click on sign in.

Candidates will now be shown the vacant slots for counselling. They can select the suitable timing based on the availability of the slots.

Pay the counselling fee through online mode and submit. The candidates will get a confirmation mail for counselling.

IP University had earlier said, “The special attribute of this counselling is that one may participate in this second spot round of counselling with any seat or without seat; there is no reservation, no distinction between Delhi and outside Delhi candidates”,

The IP University had conducted entrance examinations for various courses throughout December in online mode.