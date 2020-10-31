IP University Begin Choice Filling Option To 17 Programmes

As a part of online counselling leading to admissions, Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, also known as IP University, has started choice filling option for 17 academic programmes, including a major programme B Tech. The choice filling option for B Tech will be available till November 8, 2020.

The choice filling option for other 16 programmes – MAMC, MSc( EM), LLM, MA( English), MBA ( IT), MA ( Criminology), MSc ( Forensic Science), Med, BEd, MSc ( Biodiversity & Conservation), BHMCT, B Tech ( Biotech), MAHM – MCPHM, MSc ( NRM), MA ( Economics), BA ( English) will be available till November 2, 2020.

Candidates must select as many as choices possible in order of preference for better chances of seat allotment in accordance with choices at IP University.

The IP University course-wise cut-off data is available on the counselling website-ipuadmissions.nic.in

IP University has already started offline counselling process for courses having a limited number of seats.

Choice filling option for other programmes like BBA, BCA, BALLB/BBA LLB, etc. is likely to be started from Monday.

Candidates are advised to visit both the websites – pu.ac.in and ipuadmissions.nic.in for regular updates.