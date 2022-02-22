IP University, Aviation India Sign MoU To Train Students In Drone And Artificial Intelligence Technology

  • Home
IP University has signed a MoU with AVIATION India to foster the culture of computer science, youth affairs, and sports among the youth and fraternity in different sectors.

Education | Updated: Feb 22, 2022 7:30 pm IST | Source: Careers360

The MoU was signed by the Vice Chancellor Prof (Dr) Mahesh Verma and Mr Ashu Gupta, Executive Director – Board of International Aviation Games
New Delhi:

The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU), or IP University, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with AVIATION India (an integrated part of Aviation & Space Federation for Universe) on Tuesday, February 22, to foster the culture of computer science, youth affairs, and sports among the youth and fraternity in different sectors.

AVIATION India has been working towards facilitating and promoting aviation sports and championships in the country. This tie-up will help students participate in various national/international championships, and expand their career horizons in the fields of drone technology and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The India Chapter is working towards putting together a national team for participation in various world championships, which presents as a good opportunity for the students of computer science, engineering and sports to gain global exposure and learn from the best.

The MoU was signed by the Vice Chancellor Prof (Dr) Mahesh Verma and Mr Ashu Gupta, Executive Director – Board of International Aviation Games; in the presence of the Registrar Shailendra Singh Parihar, OSD Manoj Kumar, Prof Pravin Chandra, Dean – University School of Information, Communication and Technology (USICT) and faculty of USICT.

This significant collaboration would allow students and faculty of IPU to exchange and share knowledge in relevant domains globally. It will also aid in building skill-based capacity in the youth of Delhi and India, the release said.

