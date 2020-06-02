Image credit: Shutterstock IP University Announces Proposed Schedule For End-Term Exams From June 20

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, or IP University, Delhi, has released proposed examination schedule for final year LLB, BTech (Theory), MPhil (English), BA (Economics), BA (English), MEd, Post Graduate Diploma in Security Management (PGDSM), Bachelor of Physiotherapy, (BPT), Bachelor in Prosthetics and Orthotics, or (BPO), and Bachelor of Occupational Therapy (BOT). The proposed schedule, available on the official website of IP University, has exams starting from June 20 with exams for postgraduate students of Education.

According to information on the official website, BTech End Term (Theory) exams will begin from June 22. LLB (Dissertation) and LLB (Internship) Practical exams will be conducted from June 22 to June 30.

According to information on the official website, BTech End Term (Theory) exams will begin from June 22. LLB (Dissertation) and LLB (Internship) Practical exams will be conducted from June 22 to June 30.

IP University’s MPhil (English) end-term practical exams are scheduled on June 25 and June 26, 2020. BA Economics (theory) and BA English (theory) exams for end-term or final year students will start from June 22. The end-term theory exam for MEd programme will be conducted from June 20 to July 8. End-term PGDSM (theory) exams are scheduled from June 22 to June 29.

The end-term BPT (theory) exams will start from July 2 and BOT (theory) ones are scheduled from June 26. Practical exams for BPO programme will begin from June 29.

The IP University examination schedules, however, are ‘proposed’, and hence, all the exam dates are tentative.

IP University Admission 2020, Revised Academic Calendar

IP University also released a revised academic calendar for the ongoing session keeping in view the COVID-19 lockdown. In the academic calendar, final semester exams were scheduled from June 20. Exams for other semesters were scheduled from July 1.

Previously, IP University had extended the last date of submitting online applications for all programmes to June 10.

The university also revised dates for summer vacation as the classes were canceled due to the coronavirus lockdown.