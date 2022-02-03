IP University, Ambedkar University To Jointly Develop Training And Certification Programmes

IPU, AUD join to develop new programmes on training and certification

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU), or IP University, has signed and exchanged an agreement with Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) to develop training and certification programmes. The agreement is aimed at developing skilled manpower in various knowledge domains through participatory mode.

ALERT XII Board exams over? Start and Submit APPLICATIONS to TOP colleges HERE

The agreement, in line with the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP 2020), seeks to enable both the universities to jointly design and deliver training and certification programmes for academicians and industry professionals at the national and international levels. The universities will also undertake collaborative research and consultancy in the fields including Management, Psychology, Communication, Sociology, Hindi, and Film Studies.

“The MoU, which is in line with the recent National Education Policy 2020, enables both universities to jointly design and deliver training and certification programmes for academicians and industry professionals at national and international levels,” an official statement said.

The collaboration, an official statement issued in this regard said, will also open doors for students and faculty of both the universities to exchange and share knowledge in relevant domains.

The agreement was signed and exchanged in the presence of Vice-Chancellors of both the universities, Professor (Dr) Mahesh Verma (GGSIPU) and Professor AS Lather (AUD).