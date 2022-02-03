  • Home
  • Education
  • IP University, Ambedkar University To Jointly Develop Training And Certification Programmes

IP University, Ambedkar University To Jointly Develop Training And Certification Programmes

The agreement is aimed at developing skilled manpower in various knowledge domains through participatory mode. The universities will also undertake collaborative research and consultancy in the fields including Management, Psychology, Communication, Sociology, Hindi, and Film Studies.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Feb 3, 2022 10:38 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

IPU Admission 2021: Special Round Counselling Registration Begins Today
IP University Admission 2021: Special Round Of Counselling From Dec 28
Indraprastha University Starts E-Magazine For Disabled Persons
Newly Constructed East Campus Of GGSIPU To Be Functional This Year
IP University Invites Applications For AICTE Fellowship
IP University Releases Admit Card For UG Courses
IP University, Ambedkar University To Jointly Develop Training And Certification Programmes
IPU, AUD join to develop new programmes on training and certification
New Delhi:

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU), or IP University, has signed and exchanged an agreement with Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) to develop training and certification programmes. The agreement is aimed at developing skilled manpower in various knowledge domains through participatory mode.

ALERT XII Board exams over? Start and Submit APPLICATIONS to TOP colleges HERE

The agreement, in line with the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP 2020), seeks to enable both the universities to jointly design and deliver training and certification programmes for academicians and industry professionals at the national and international levels. The universities will also undertake collaborative research and consultancy in the fields including Management, Psychology, Communication, Sociology, Hindi, and Film Studies.

“The MoU, which is in line with the recent National Education Policy 2020, enables both universities to jointly design and deliver training and certification programmes for academicians and industry professionals at national and international levels,” an official statement said.

The collaboration, an official statement issued in this regard said, will also open doors for students and faculty of both the universities to exchange and share knowledge in relevant domains.

The agreement was signed and exchanged in the presence of Vice-Chancellors of both the universities, Professor (Dr) Mahesh Verma (GGSIPU) and Professor AS Lather (AUD).

Click here for more Education News
Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi Ambedkar University of Delhi
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2021 LIVE: Know When Term 1 Result Will Be Announced? Release Date And Time
Live | CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2021 LIVE: Know When Term 1 Result Will Be Announced? Release Date And Time
JMI VC Meets Prime Minister; Discussed Setting Up Of Medical College At The University
JMI VC Meets Prime Minister; Discussed Setting Up Of Medical College At The University
Schools Fully Open In 11 States, Closed In Nine: Education Ministry
Schools Fully Open In 11 States, Closed In Nine: Education Ministry
Schools, Colleges To Reopen In Odisha On February 7
Schools, Colleges To Reopen In Odisha On February 7
PIL In High Court To Direct Delhi Government To Ensure Admissions To Children Of EWS Category In Schools
PIL In High Court To Direct Delhi Government To Ensure Admissions To Children Of EWS Category In Schools
.......................... Advertisement ..........................