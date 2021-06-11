IP University Admission: Application Form Released; Apply By July 15

IPU Admission 2020: Application starts

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU), or IP University, has released the application form for both IPU CET and non-CET based courses for admission to the academic year 2021-22. Students seeking admission to undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG) and diploma programmes at IP University can apply online at ipu.ac.in by July 15.

IP University 2021 Admission: Application Process

Step 1: Visit the university website -- www.ipu.ac.in or www.ipu.admissions.nic.in

Step 2: Register using contact details

Step 3: Payment of application fee

Step 4: Choice Filling

Step 5: Submit

However, for admission to the BArch programme, IP University will use scores of the National Aptitude Test of Architecture (NATA) 2021 conducted by the Council of Architecture. For MBA admission, the university will use results of the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2020. If seats remain vacant, CMAT qualified candidates will be given admission.

IPU CET 2021 examination will be conducted in online mode for 150 minutes. The question paper of IPU CET will contain a total of 150 questions. The maximum mark of IPU CET 2021 exam is 600 marks. For every correct answer, candidates will score four marks and for every wrong answer, one mark will be deducted. Candidates have to pass the IPU CET 2021 exam to get admission to various programmes offered by IP University.