IP University Admission 2021: Special Round Of Counselling From Dec 28

IPU admission 2021: Special round counselling registration from December 28 (representational)

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, commonly known as IP University will conduct a special round of counselling to fill various undergraduate and postgraduate seats. Registration for the IPU admission special round counselling will begin tomorrow, December 28. The last date to apply is December 29.

The special round of counselling will be for BArch, MBA, MCA, LLM, BCA, MBA (IT), BA-LLB/BBA-LLB, BEd, BBA, BA (JMC), MHMCT, and BCom (honours) courses.

“IP University is going to initiate online registration process for Special Round of Offline Counselling from 28 th December 2021 to 29 th December 2021 for vacant seats in various programmes. Online registeration fee for the purpose is Rs two thousand. The Special Round of Offline Counselling for vacant seats of following programmes will be conducted at the Dwarka campus of the University – B. Arch, MBA, MCA, LLM, BCA, MBA(IT), BALLB/BBA LLB, BEd, BBA, BA(JMC), BHMCT and B Com(H),” the university said.

Candidates admitted in earlier rounds, including candidates admitted through the management quota are not allowed to participate in the special round, the university added. Visit ipu.ac.in and ipu.admissions.nic.in for more details.

Programme-wise vacant seats data will be released on both the websites on December 29, 2021, the university said.